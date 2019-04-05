Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hill-Rom by 8,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,308,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,281,991 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $76,253,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $28,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,961,000 after acquiring an additional 220,981 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $562,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

NYSE:HRC opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

