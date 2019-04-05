HighPoint Resources Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.84 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

