Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 384,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,343,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

