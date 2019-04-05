Heritage Global (HGBL) versus Digiliti Money Group (DGLT) Head-To-Head Review

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) and Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digiliti Money Group has a beta of 212.21, meaning that its share price is 21,121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Heritage Global and Digiliti Money Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Digiliti Money Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and Digiliti Money Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $23.66 million 0.63 $3.75 million N/A N/A Digiliti Money Group $7.97 million 0.00 -$15.16 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Digiliti Money Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Digiliti Money Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Digiliti Money Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 15.85% 57.25% 22.53% Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Global beats Digiliti Money Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. It provides auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services for financially distressed businesses and properties; and accounts receivable brokerage services, as well as purchases and sells industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debts. The company also arranges traditional asset disposition services, such as commissions from online and Webcast auctions, liquidations, and negotiated sales; and offers equity method investment services, as well as monetization solutions. It serves oil and gas, mining, drilling, solar, construction, and rental equipment sectors. Heritage Global Inc. was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Heritage Global Inc. is a subsidiary of Counsel Communications LLC.

Digiliti Money Group Company Profile

Digiliti Money Group, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) financial technology (fintech) solutions to the financial services industry in the United States. It provides Select Mobile Money, a prepaid mobile money platform that links various mobile banking features with a prepaid debit card issued by financial institutions or alternative financial service (AFS) providers. The company also offers RDC product, including Select Business Merchant Capture, which provides the ability to scan and deposit checks from PC, Mac desktop computer, or mobile device; Select Mobile Deposit, which allows the ability to deposit checks anywhere and anytime by taking a picture of the front and back of the endorsed check using a mobile device; and Select Mobile Deposit-Express, a standalone version of Select Mobile Deposit for iPhone and Android phones to minimize start-up costs and simplify deployment of mobile deposit for small financial institutions. In addition, it offers Select Mobile NowPay, a remote payment capture solution that enables financing companies and other lenders to offer services for making a payment on a loan, or other recurring debt by using an app on a smartphone by taking a photo image of their check and transmit it to the payee; and Select Mobile Account Opening, a solution that streamlines the account opening process by utilizing photo imaging to capture customer data and auto-populate an account opening application form for checking, savings, credit card, and other types of accounts. The company serves banks, credit unions, and alternative financial service providers, including providers of non-traditional banking services, such as reloadable prepaid cards and check cashing services. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc. in April 2017. Digiliti Money Group, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

