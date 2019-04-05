Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,655.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $4,164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Herc by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $40.75. 2,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,228. Herc has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

