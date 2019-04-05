Henry Tayloe Stansbury Sells 5,000 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $450,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Henry Tayloe Stansbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $467,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $460,550.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $323,600.00.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.26. 978,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,780. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 1.85. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Coupa Software to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,447,000 after buying an additional 726,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,014,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Henry Tayloe Stansbury Sells 5,000 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/henry-tayloe-stansbury-sells-5000-shares-of-coupa-software-inc-coup-stock.html.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.