Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,367 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,608 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,153,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 270.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,448 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,782,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,402,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,578,000 after acquiring an additional 734,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HLX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $8.02 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-hlx-shares-sold-by-barclays-plc.html.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.