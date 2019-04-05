Hedge (HDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Hedge has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $0.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedge token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00007509 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedge has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00383008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.01686496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00265653 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge launched on August 30th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.