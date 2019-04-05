Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark set a $50.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $34.23 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,289 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.