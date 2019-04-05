Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIIQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.12 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 65,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $2,656,388.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,577,934.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,666 shares of company stock worth $4,739,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.