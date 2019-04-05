Head-To-Head Survey: StoneCo (STNE) versus The Competition

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare StoneCo to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo N/A N/A N/A StoneCo Competitors -40.27% -2,460.24% -10.26%

33.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $414.74 million N/A 113.42 StoneCo Competitors $1.29 billion $83.61 million -46.14

StoneCo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 2 3 0 2.60 StoneCo Competitors 485 2010 2831 138 2.48

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $33.92, indicating a potential downside of 9.38%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 7.03%. Given StoneCo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

StoneCo beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

