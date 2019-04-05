Head-To-Head Survey: Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) versus Its Peers

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) is one of 545 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Evelo Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -58.67% -35.26% Evelo Biosciences Competitors -1,924.27% -103.81% -27.12%

85.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A -$56.94 million -3.12 Evelo Biosciences Competitors $2.19 billion $234.23 million -3.98

Evelo Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evelo Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Evelo Biosciences Competitors 4477 12847 27428 982 2.54

Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 162.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.24%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.