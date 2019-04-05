Head to Head Contrast: STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH (STLR) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH (NASDAQ:STLR) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 10.30 $26.65 million $1.45 13.70

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%.

Profitability

This table compares STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH N/A -16.16% -1.62% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 26.82% 6.87% 3.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH

Stellar Acquisition III Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transactions, or other similar business transactions with one or more operating businesses or assets. Stellar Acquisition III Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

