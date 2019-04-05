Head-To-Head Contrast: Ellie Mae (ELLI) vs. UMeWorld (UMEWF)

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ellie Mae and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellie Mae 4 8 3 0 1.93 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellie Mae presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.03%. Given Ellie Mae’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellie Mae is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Volatility & Risk

Ellie Mae has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.53, meaning that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellie Mae and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellie Mae 5.02% 4.17% 3.70% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellie Mae and UMeWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellie Mae $480.27 million 7.16 $22.58 million $1.03 96.00 UMeWorld $10,000.00 731.64 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Ellie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Summary

Ellie Mae beats UMeWorld on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management. The company's Encompass Digital Lending Platform helps lenders and investors across their workflow from the prospective customers to the point of loan delivery. In addition, the company provides education and training services; professional and technical support services; and loan product, policy, and guideline data and analytics services. Ellie Mae, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.