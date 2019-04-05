Head-To-Head Comparison: NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRBAY) vs. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX)

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $276.34 million 2.91 $11.14 million $0.28 72.75

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has higher revenue and earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Dividends

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 550.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 1 1 2 0 2.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S N/A N/A N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 4.05% 6.99% 1.08%

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium business, and corporates and financial institutions in the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, equity, and multi asset; cash management solutions; a range of asset finance, sales finance, and receivable finance solutions, as well as wholesale financing and management, and fleet management services. The company also provides securities services, such as custody services, including clearing, settlement, and safekeeping of domestic and foreign securities; administrates and processes corporate action events, paying agent, registrar services, equity incentive plans, and others; and sub-custody services, including account opening, settlements, income collection, taxation, corporate actions, proxy voting, reporting, and market advocacy. In addition, it offers life and pensions products; trade finance services; leasing and hire purchase products; and online and mobile services. It has approximately 650 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services. The company also provides working capital financing solutions, including short and medium-term bilateral loans, collateral-backed bilateral loans, leases, and vendor finance; structured syndicated and clubbed loans, such as acquisition financing, pre-export financing, A/B loan financing with multilateral agencies, bridge loans, and liability management; and treasury solutions comprising term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves corporations, middle-market companies, and banking and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

