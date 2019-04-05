Head to Head Analysis: X Financial (XYF) & The Competition

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare X Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares X Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X Financial
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|X Financial Competitors
|-74.50%
|-53.84%
|-6.10%
1.3% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares X Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X Financial
|$514.96 million
|$128.45 million
|6.66
|X Financial Competitors
|$37.01 billion
|$865.68 million
|13.03
X Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for X Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|X Financial
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|X Financial Competitors
|237
|910
|1105
|56
|2.42
As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.72%. Given X Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
X Financial rivals beat X Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About X Financial
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
