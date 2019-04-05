H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEES. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Longbow Research began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.74. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $345.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,494,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,012,000 after acquiring an additional 76,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,012,000 after acquiring an additional 76,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,346,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,906,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after buying an additional 42,974 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,735,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.