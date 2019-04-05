HC Wainwright Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for Advaxis (ADXS)

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) has been given a $4.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 480,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,953. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.95.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.43. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 101.51% and a negative net margin of 140.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advaxis will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 740.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155,246 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 553,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 755,352 shares during the period. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

