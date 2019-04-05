HC Wainwright Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for Advaxis (ADXS)

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) has been given a $4.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 480,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,953. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 740.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155,246 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 553,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 755,352 shares during the period. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advaxis Company Profile
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
