Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Nemetschek (NEM) a €141.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.00 ($131.40).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR:NEM opened at €152.30 ($177.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 69.42. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €89.40 ($103.95) and a 1-year high of €156.40 ($181.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.