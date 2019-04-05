Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sartorius (SRT3) a €130.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRT3. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €153.50 ($178.49) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €119.50 ($138.95).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of Sartorius stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €158.70 ($184.53). 55,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.