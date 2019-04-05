Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Holdings Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBIO. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 319,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,812,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 132,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,730,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.41. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/harvard-bioscience-inc-hbio-holdings-lifted-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.