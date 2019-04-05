Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) EVP Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HIG stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

