Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

HOG opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91173.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/harley-davidson-inc-hog-shares-sold-by-kentucky-retirement-systems.html.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.