Harley-Davidson (HOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harley’s long-term investments to broaden product portfolio, and improve marketing and sales support are expected to drive revenues. For first-quarter 2019, it expects motorcycle shipments of approximately 53,000-58,000 units. Further, the recent acquisition of StaCyc Inc. will broaden the company’s portfolio to meet the need of customers across varied age brackets. Apart from investing in technology, Harley is focusing on improving marketing and sales support. Further, it has been working on manufacturing optimization, which will enable it to restructure cost arrangement and optimize product manufacturing process in the period of declining sales.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91173.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,331,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,863,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

