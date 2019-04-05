Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLAG. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.17 ($37.40).

Shares of HLAG opened at €29.25 ($34.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12 month low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 12 month high of €38.20 ($44.42).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

