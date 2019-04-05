Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Hanover Insurance Group accounts for about 1.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 5,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $653,863.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,656.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $836,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,016,383. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.71 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

THG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.69. 260,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $131.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

