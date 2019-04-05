Hanger (HNGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Hanger from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of HNGR stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 439,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,706. Hanger has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $24.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.65 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,235,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after buying an additional 2,145,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,735,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,191,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter worth $24,988,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 990,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 297,710 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

