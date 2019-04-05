Hancock Whitney Corp Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 18th. FIG Partners upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

HWC opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,233,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,990,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

