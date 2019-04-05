Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 66.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $430,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

