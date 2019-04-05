GVC (GVC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GVC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on GVC from GBX 1,083 ($14.15) to GBX 887 ($11.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on GVC from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price target (down from GBX 1,330 ($17.38)) on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.42 ($14.82).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC stock opened at GBX 587.60 ($7.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16. GVC has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47).

In other GVC news, insider Virginia McDowell purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £38,010 ($49,666.80). Also, insider Lee Feldman sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.70), for a total transaction of £5,994,000 ($7,832,222.66).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.