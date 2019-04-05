Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 382 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 388 ($5.07) to GBX 382 ($4.99) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

LON GKP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 248.50 ($3.25). The stock had a trading volume of 515,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,254. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 303.50 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of $569.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

