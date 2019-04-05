Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) CEO Sells $1,802,724.78 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Marcus Ryu sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $1,802,724.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814 shares in the company, valued at $373,085.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Marcus Ryu sold 9,515 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $903,544.40.

On Friday, March 1st, Marcus Ryu sold 14,033 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $1,293,982.93.

On Friday, February 1st, Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $1,763,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Marcus Ryu sold 18,934 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $1,484,236.26.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.73 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 485,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 24.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,279,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

