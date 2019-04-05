Guardant Health (GH) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) is one of 24 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Guardant Health to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $90.64 million -$85.06 million -25.04 Guardant Health Competitors $1.13 billion $64.00 million -1.64

Guardant Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Guardant Health. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guardant Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 4 0 2.80 Guardant Health Competitors 176 633 742 46 2.41

Guardant Health presently has a consensus target price of $71.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Guardant Health’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health Competitors -108.16% -110.66% -32.96%

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

