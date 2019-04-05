Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -4.33

News coverage about Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) has trended extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV earned a news sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

