GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robotti Robert bought a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,561,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 250,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GrubHub by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $66,740.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,836.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,298 shares of company stock valued at $344,320 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GRUB. Barclays dropped their target price on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

