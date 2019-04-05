Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.16 on Thursday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.35.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EVO Payments
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.
