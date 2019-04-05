Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a mkt perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,260. The company has a market capitalization of $447.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.55 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $836,894.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $250,072.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

