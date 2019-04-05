Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.60%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

