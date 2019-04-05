Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 56,334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 104,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 285,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 200,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 300,198 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

