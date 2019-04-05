Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $328,000 Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,949 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 372.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 236,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 186,414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 310,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of RRD opened at $4.72 on Friday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.44.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

