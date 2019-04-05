Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) versus First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) Head to Head Survey

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $242.17 million 3.12 $67.11 million $4.71 11.32 First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A $41.40 million N/A N/A

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 27.71% 13.35% 1.47% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and related services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 99 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; 6 commercial and 1 mortgage loan production offices Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Omaha, Nebraska, as well as in Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and money market deposits; cash management, safe deposit, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 29 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

