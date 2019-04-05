Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Position in Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Upland Software by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Upland Software by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.49 on Friday. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,978,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,369,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

