Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in EnerSys (ENS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,507,000 after purchasing an additional 325,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,855,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,814,000 after purchasing an additional 154,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EnerSys by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in EnerSys by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $7,446,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnerSys news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,696,672.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,001.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. William Blair raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of ENS opened at $67.91 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

