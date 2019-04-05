Goodomy (GOOD) Trading 36.6% Lower This Week

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Goodomy has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Goodomy has a total market cap of $189,047.00 and $0.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goodomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goodomy alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005310 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012953 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00149975 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008674 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000438 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003375 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Goodomy Token Profile

Goodomy is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,508,777 tokens. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goodomy’s official website is goodomy.com

Buying and Selling Goodomy

Goodomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goodomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goodomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.