Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give UniCredit (UCG) a €18.20 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.07 ($18.69).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

