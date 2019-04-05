Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €98.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.50 ($112.21).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €89.40 ($103.95) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

