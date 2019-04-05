Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.15.

GOGL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. 19,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $740.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.81. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarVal Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

