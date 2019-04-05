Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 66.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CWB. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 513,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,180. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

