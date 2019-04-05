Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,702 shares of company stock worth $2,432,433. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

