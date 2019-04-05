GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stake Increased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 210.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,260,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,181,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.99.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.69 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 160.39% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

